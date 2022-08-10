BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 55,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,052,399 shares.The stock last traded at $24.11 and had previously closed at $23.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRBR. Citigroup initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $462,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth $691,000.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.