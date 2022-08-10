Bellway (LON:BWY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,289 ($39.74) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.39% from the company’s current price.

BWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,040 ($36.73) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,230 ($39.03) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,612.71 ($43.65).

BWY traded up GBX 106 ($1.28) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,394 ($28.93). 119,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,351. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,028.57 ($24.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,553 ($42.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,264.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,500.51. The firm has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 718.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

