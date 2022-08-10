Benchmark Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $66.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark to $66.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.24.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.86. eBay has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in eBay by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,410 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

