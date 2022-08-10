Benjamin D. Lamb Sells 150,000 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Stock

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 0.7 %

EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 2.72. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,491,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 2,663,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 116,046 shares during the period. 39.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

