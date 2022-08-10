Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSY stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,795. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 165.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 622.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSY. Oppenheimer began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

