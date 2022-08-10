Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Down 74.3% in July

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the July 15th total of 225,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Better Therapeutics

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 32,281 shares of company stock worth $48,042 over the last ninety days. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 272,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Better Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Better Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Better Therapeutics to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

BTTX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,410. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Better Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Better Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.