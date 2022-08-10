BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 783,300 shares, an increase of 258.2% from the July 15th total of 218,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of BIMI International Medical

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIMI International Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) by 521.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,962 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.61% of BIMI International Medical worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIMI International Medical Stock Down 0.9 %

BIMI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.56. 1,579,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,384. BIMI International Medical has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About BIMI International Medical

BIMI International Medical ( NASDAQ:BIMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter. BIMI International Medical had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 114.90%.

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

