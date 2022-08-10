Binance USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.75 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion and approximately $6.93 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,997.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00038292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00129403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00063534 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004451 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,751,302,895 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

Binance USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

