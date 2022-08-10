Binance USD (BUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.79 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion and approximately $8.10 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,326.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00131138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00062639 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004440 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,790,339,516 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.