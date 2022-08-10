Bio-Path (BPTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bio-Path to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bio-Path Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.48. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.62.
BPTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
