Bio-Path (BPTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bio-Path to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.48. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Bio-Path Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.