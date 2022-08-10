BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,216,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,023. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. BioAtla has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $247.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.60.
In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 29,082 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,138.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christian Vasquez bought 14,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,022.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,578.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 29,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,138.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,530.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 53,234 shares of company stock valued at $153,861. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BCAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
