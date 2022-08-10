BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

BioAtla Stock Performance

BCAB traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,216,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,023. The company has a market cap of $247.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian Vasquez bought 14,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $43,022.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,677 shares in the company, valued at $117,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 29,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,138.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,530.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Vasquez bought 14,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $43,022.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,578.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 53,234 shares of company stock valued at $153,861 over the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioAtla by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 656.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 465,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 248.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 132,235 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla in the first quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BioAtla by 151.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCAB. Credit Suisse Group lowered BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About BioAtla

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

