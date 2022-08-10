Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the July 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bioxytran Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIXT remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday. 36,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,417. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. Bioxytran has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bioxytran Company Profile

Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.

