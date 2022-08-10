Bistroo (BIST) One Day Trading Volume Hits $51,792.00

Bistroo (BIST) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Bistroo has a market capitalization of $839,545.97 and approximately $51,792.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bistroo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bistroo has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014826 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00039048 BTC.
Bistroo Profile
Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.
Buying and Selling Bistroo
Receive News & Updates for Bistroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bistroo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.