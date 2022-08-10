BitCore (BTX) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitCore (BTX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $134,353.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,291.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.65 or 0.07696735 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00158533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00019361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00254533 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.31 or 0.00684638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.13 or 0.00589210 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005550 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

