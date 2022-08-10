BitWhite (BTW) Price Reaches $0.0013

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $45,688.73 and approximately $59,120.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitWhite

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitWhite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

