BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,863 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $422,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after buying an additional 8,935,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after buying an additional 3,325,853 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,967,000 after buying an additional 2,272,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,355,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. 270,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,738,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HST. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.