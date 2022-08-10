BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 147,624 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 442.3% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 50,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 40,987 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 483,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after buying an additional 44,522 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,492,531. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $189.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

