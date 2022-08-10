BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 12,043 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 3.9 %

BAC traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,787,770. The stock has a market cap of $283.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

