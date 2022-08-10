BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,724,359. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.96 and its 200-day moving average is $189.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.