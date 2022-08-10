BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 18,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Walmart by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.76. 188,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,766,887. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

