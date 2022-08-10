BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.2% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after acquiring an additional 308,715 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $8.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.68. The company had a trading volume of 317,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

