BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,325 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $26,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.83. 127,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,982. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.53. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

