Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 375 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 609,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,168,420. The company has a market capitalization of $277.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.