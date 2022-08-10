Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $5.74 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,606 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,733,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.96. 131,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

