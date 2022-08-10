Black Diamond Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after purchasing an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,446,000 after purchasing an additional 634,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,672,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.77. 146,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,287. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.