BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $6.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00025493 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005089 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,536,045 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

