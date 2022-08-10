BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CII traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 43,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,573. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CII. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.