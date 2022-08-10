BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and $10,276.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,351.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00131130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00061701 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

