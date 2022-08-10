Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20), Briefing.com reports. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 196,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 3.19. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,238.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,347,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,934 shares of company stock valued at $381,721 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

