Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Blucora updated its FY22 guidance to $1.71-1.90 EPS.

Blucora Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $980.87 million, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52.

Get Blucora alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Blucora by 104.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Blucora by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Blucora by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Blucora by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blucora Company Profile

BCOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.