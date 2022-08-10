Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $892.5-916.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.73 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Blucora has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $22.08.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Blucora by 104.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blucora by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Blucora by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Blucora by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

