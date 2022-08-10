Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 191.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS.
Blue Apron Stock Up 18.2 %
NYSE:APRN traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 110,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,009. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $12.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blue Apron by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 222,114 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 536,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 94,056 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Blue Apron by 158.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 58,822 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter worth about $105,000.
Blue Apron Company Profile
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Apron (APRN)
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.