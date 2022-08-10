Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 191.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS.

Blue Apron Stock Up 18.2 %

NYSE:APRN traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 110,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,009. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $12.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $29,826.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,620 shares in the company, valued at $599,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 18,803 shares of company stock valued at $57,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blue Apron by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 222,114 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 536,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 94,056 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Blue Apron by 158.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 58,822 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter worth about $105,000.

Blue Apron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

