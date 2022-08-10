Bluzelle Trading 4.9% Higher This Week (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $34.49 million and $5.87 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,894.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00037853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00130912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00065111 BTC.

Bluzelle is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 332,424,974 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

