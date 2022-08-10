BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $583,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.51. 28,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,828. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.11 and a 200-day moving average of $145.82. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,664 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

