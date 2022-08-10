BOLT Reaches Market Cap of $4.78 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (BOLT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. BOLT has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $43,776.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BOLT has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,997.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00038292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00129403 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00063534 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global.

BOLT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.