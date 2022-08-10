Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 669.6% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bonterra Resources Price Performance
BONXF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 43,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Bonterra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.
About Bonterra Resources
