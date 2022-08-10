Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 669.6% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BONXF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 43,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,852. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. Bonterra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

