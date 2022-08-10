BonusCloud (BXC) Achieves Market Cap of $916,604.04

BonusCloud (BXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. In the last week, BonusCloud has traded up 3% against the dollar. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market capitalization of $916,604.04 and approximately $24,323.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,071.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00127901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00036327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00070365 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,352,137,888 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io.

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.