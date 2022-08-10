Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 93,840 shares.The stock last traded at $25.93 and had previously closed at $26.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Boston Omaha Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $780.17 million, a PE ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31.
About Boston Omaha
Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Omaha (BOC)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.