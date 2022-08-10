Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 93,840 shares.The stock last traded at $25.93 and had previously closed at $26.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $780.17 million, a PE ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%.

(Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

