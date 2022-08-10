Boston Partners Buys 59,846 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,581,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,846 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $469,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEL traded up $3.22 on Wednesday, reaching $134.26. The company had a trading volume of 36,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,948. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

