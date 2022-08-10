Boston Partners Increases Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305,578 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $628,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.83. 45,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $62.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($68.37) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.63.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.