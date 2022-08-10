Boston Partners Increases Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305,578 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $628,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.83. 45,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $62.51.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
