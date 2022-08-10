Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,630,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,185,849 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.55% of Huntington Bancshares worth $535,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 358,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,907,490. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

