Boston Partners Purchases 179,461 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Boston Partners increased its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,054,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,461 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.55% of East West Bancorp worth $399,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Trading Up 4.7 %

East West Bancorp stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.38. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.