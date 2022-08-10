Boston Partners Sells 1,286,391 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,645,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,286,391 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises 1.1% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boston Partners owned 1.97% of Marathon Petroleum worth $910,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.50. 98,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,559,441. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.56.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.