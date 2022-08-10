Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 265.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bouygues Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:BOUYY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 46,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,502. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

