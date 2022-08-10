Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) vs. European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Head to Head Survey

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) and European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Boyd Group Services and European Wax Center, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Services 0 5 3 1 2.56 European Wax Center 0 2 6 0 2.75

Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus target price of $193.75, indicating a potential upside of 57.31%. European Wax Center has a consensus target price of $31.29, indicating a potential upside of 54.04%. Given Boyd Group Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boyd Group Services is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center -0.29% 9.66% 4.60%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boyd Group Services and European Wax Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Boyd Group Services and European Wax Center’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A European Wax Center $178.68 million 7.21 -$3.41 million ($0.03) -676.77

Boyd Group Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than European Wax Center.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of European Wax Center shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of European Wax Center shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

European Wax Center beats Boyd Group Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. It serves insurance companies and individual vehicle owners. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

