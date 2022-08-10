Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.00 million-$53.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.22 million. Brightcove also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.30 EPS.
Brightcove Stock Up 2.9 %
Brightcove stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.12 million, a P/E ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 0.75. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Brightcove
In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,773,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,841,308.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $323,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brightcove (BCOV)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.