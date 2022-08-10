Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.00 million-$53.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.22 million. Brightcove also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.30 EPS.

Brightcove stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.12 million, a P/E ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 0.75. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCOV. StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brightcove from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,773,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,841,308.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $323,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

