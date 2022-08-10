Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,913. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a return on equity of 83.35% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In other Brink’s news, EVP Simon Davis purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,342.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brink’s by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.