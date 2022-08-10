Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE BNL opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.95. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

BNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $601,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

