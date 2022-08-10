Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

Broadstone Net Lease updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.38-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE BNL opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.95. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $601,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

