Brokerages Set Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) PT at $57.00

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ST opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.